Ubisoft+ Could Soon Arrive On Xbox

Ubisoft launched its own video game subscription service back in 2019. Titled, Ubisoft+, it’s a monthly subscription that lets users access a large catalog of games that include new releases. It began life as a PC-only service, but it seems like Ubisoft+ could be coming to Xbox platforms sooner than we thought.

Twitter user @ALumia_Italia found a logo for Ubisoft+ while digging through some Xbox backend data. It was already officially announced that Ubisoft+ would eventually appear on Xbox, but there was no concrete idea of when that might have been. This new information could suggest that the game company is preparing to make an announcement about its service coming to Microsoft’s consoles in the near future.

Ubisoft+ was initially released as Uplay+ back in 2019. The PC-only service gives users access to a large library of 100+ Ubisoft games, and it can also boast about the inclusion of newer games and DLC on release days.

Ubisoft’s service currently costs $15 per month for a regular subscription. For $17.99 per month, users can instead use Ubisoft+ on both PC and Google’s cloud streaming service, Stadia.

When Ubisoft+ was initially announced to be coming to Xbox, Chris Early, the company’s senior VP of strategic partnerships and business development, made a statement.

“We will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.”

At this moment in time, there has been no word on if Ubisoft’s service will make its way to PlayStation platforms. The game company has many of its games available as part of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service, but this is separate from its own Ubisoft+ service.

Xbox having subscription services on its platform is nothing new. Xbox Game Pass has become a standard-setting example for the video game industry thanks to its fantastic value proposition for subscribers. It offers a huge range of games that include contemporary releases as well as games from previous Xbox generations. The service also offers subscribers access to every first-party Xbox game, including brand new first-party releases on their release day.

Microsoft has continued to supplement its Game Pass service over time. That includes adding in EA Play as an additional value for users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. EA Play, is a subscription service that lets users access a large catalog of games published by Electronic Arts, as well as trials of brand-new releases. It’s included with the Ultimate tier of Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

It’s unclear whether Ubisoft+ will eventually be rolled in as an added value to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but we would not be surprised if this eventually happens.

