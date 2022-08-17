New Tales of the Borderland Set to Release October, Pre-Orders Live Now

2K Games highly anticipated sequel to Telltale’s epic story-based adventure for the Borderlands franchise, New Tales of the Borderland has been listed on Amazon, confirming its release date.

As promised by the publisher, the game would release in 2022, and to be even more specific, the game is set to release on October 22nd, for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Yes, pre-orders have gone live, and fans of the upcoming game should keep their eyes peeled as we should be learning more about the upcoming sequel very soon. As of now, we already know that the game will feature a new set of characters. These characters have yet to be fully revealed, but it will be based in the Borderlands world, of course. New characters mean new stories and when you enter the Borderland, you should expect to see the most wildest stories as the world is pure chaos!

In addition, we also know that the game will be fully developed by Gearbox instead of Telltale, the creator of the original series. Lastly, thanks to the Amazon listing description, fans have got a sneak peek at the game’s backstory. Players will control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. You three will embark on a journey to change the world, and if you are lucky possibly save it. The description notes a planetary invasion, vicious vault monsters, and cold-hearted capitalists. New Tales of the Borderland seems to be tackling a theme centered around exploitation and corporate greed. As noted above, we should keep our eyes peeled at Gearbox and 2K Games as we should be receiving some official news from them very soon.

The original Tales From The Borderlands game was released way back in November 2014 and was a five-episode-long interactive adventure that was a huge hit with many of the members of the Borderlands community. Set on Pandora, it followed the story of characters, Fiona and Rhys, in an engaging narrative that many fans on social media are hoping will continue into the new game. It seems, however, that the new Tales From The Borderlands game may tell a brand new story altogether.

The New Tales of the Borderland is set to release on October 22 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

Source