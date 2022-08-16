Dakar Desert Rally Set for Release on October 4

Image taken from the upcoming Dakar Desert Rally

We have some good news for all of you racing simulation fans out there because the highly anticipated Dakar Desert Rally has finally been given a release date, with the launch scheduled for October 4. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store

Dakar Desert Rally is developed by Saber Interactive, who are known for their work on Halo: The Master Chief Collection and for working on the remastered versions of the Crysis series. The standard game will be available for $39.99, but as well this will be a Deluxe Edition which includes the full base game plus the Dakar Desert Rally Season Pass, which will set you back $59.99.

This Season Pass will feature a lot of special items as well such as the DAF Truck Turbo-Twin and the Peugeot 405 Turbo 16, along with five upcoming downloadable content packs that contain new maps, vehicles, and two action-packed rally events. And finally, if you pre-order either version of the game you will unlock the exclusive Audi RS Q e-tron – if that doesn’t sway you then we don’t know what will.

If you don’t know about the game, then read on because we have all the information you will ever need. Dakar Desert Rally aims to capture the authentic speed and genuine excitement that the real-world race has to offer – Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet. The game features a superb wide range of licensed vehicles from some of the best manufacturers in the world. You will be able to get in the saddle of motorcycles, cars, trucks, and SSVs – you definitely can’t complain about a lack of variety, that’s for sure.

Players will take on a whole host of unique challenges that will excite any off-road simulation fan, and even those casual racing fans – it really does cater for everyone. There will be an online mode that will feature four-player multiplayer races, or if that isn’t your thing then you can venture off into the vast wilds that this game has to offer in its offline mode.

Some of the key features that this game has to offer are:

An Authentic Dakar Rally Experience: Discover more than 30 stages of full racing from the official Dakar Rally races of 2020, 2021, and 2022

An Immense Open-World: Compete at high speeds across vast and extreme open world environments in both the single-player and multiplayer modes

Realistic Seasons and Weather: Featuring all four season and a full day-night cycle. Consisting of sandstorms, intense desert sunlight, heavy rain and snow, or perilous mud

Single-Player and Online Multiplayer: You can evolve your rally raid career in both modes, whichever one is more up your street

To get a better insight of what to expect from Dakar Desert Rally, check out the trailer below – you can also take a look at the gallery of images here.

The trailer for the upcoming Dakar Desert Rally

