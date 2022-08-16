Triple-A PS5 Game in the Works From Sony and New Studio

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed today that it will be working on a new AAA PS5 game with a freshly formed development studio called Ballistic Moon. Although the game is still in the early stages as it stands, it does mean that it could be a while before we hear anything else.

Ballistic Moon is a UK-based studio, and it was on the developer’s official LinkedIn page that they broke the news to the world. “We are currently developing a new game with a world-leading publisher” read the LinkedIn post, and a Twitter post from the previous week mentioned that they would be using Unreal Engine 5 to create this new project. If one was to choose a publisher to team up with, then you can’t go far wrong by picking Sony, that’s for sure.

Did we tell you we're developing our new #game with #UE5? We're working with a big publisher and our brilliant team of #gamedevs, AND we'll be relocating soon..🤫

Lots going on! Tell us what you have been up to! 🌚✨ https://t.co/d5Vx62bO13#hiringno #gamedevjobs #Games — Ballistic Moon (@ballistic_moon) August 9, 2022 A tweet from last week posted by Ballistic Moon about the upcoming game

The collaboration was all supposed to be quite hush-hush, with the chosen publisher being unknown at the time, that was until an accidental leak gave the game away. One of the motion capture artists, Joshua Archer, accidentally listed Sony as the mysterious company in question on his online resume. The actor has previously worked with them on games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Until Dawn – that’s quite the impressive list of work experience.

A post on ResetEra today gave us a few more details about the upcoming PS5 game. The current project name is ‘Project Bates’ and Ballistic Moon has described the project’s process as being in the early stages of development. Not only that though because they have also been advertising for specific job roles as well, such as software engineers and lighting artists, as well as many other important job titles.

Even though we might be waiting a while for any more news surrounding this game, that hasn’t stopped fans speculating what they think will be on offer. The words “single-player narrative game” may have popped up once or twice, and they might not be far from the truth. Under the Supermassive Games brand, the current team behind ‘Project Bates’ has worked on games like Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, and fans wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that this game will follow a similar formula – but as we said, nothing is confirmed so these are but mere rumors as it stands.

Ballistic Moon is a fairly unknown team. Yes, they are new, but they are a studio with a lot of individual experience. The team is made up of developing veterans from studios such as SEGA, Electronic Arts, Square Enix, and THQ, so when we say that the studio and any future games are in safe hands, we couldn’t be more adamant about that.

