Wave Race 64 Comes To Nintendo Switch Online

The library of classic Nintendo 64 titles on the Nintendo Switch Online is expanding as the latest title to enter the service for those who have subscribed to the Expansion Pass tier has been revealed. Wave Race 64, the iconic and beloved jet ski racing game is speeding towards the Nintendo Switch Online service this Friday, August 19, 2022. In a limited pool of titles that have actually attempted water-based racing, Wave Race, still to this day, more than 25 years later, stands tall as one of the sub-genres finest titles.

Nintendo revealed the news via their social channels highlighting the imminent release, announcing “Maximum power! Take to the waves in Wave Race 64, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 8/19! #Nintendo64“

Meanwhile, if you need some more details on the wonder that is Wave Race 64, Nintendo had a few further words to share about the title: “Choose from one of four watercraft racers, each with their own abilities and style,” the press release reads, “Try to capture glory in Championship Mode, whip around the tracks in Time Trials, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode.”

Wave Race 64 is the latest in a line of Nintendo 64 titles that are slowly trickling out of Nintendo and onto the Nintendo Switch Online including, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Mario Kart 64, Lylat Wars, Yoshi’s Story, Sin & Punishment, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis, OPERATION WINBACK, Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Pokémon Snap, and Pokémon Puzzle League, with more to come in the future. Online Multiplayer functionality has been added to multiple classics on the Nintendo Switch Online classics library, so hopefully this will apply to the aforementioned 2P vs. modes.

