Haikyu!! Two-Part Movie Teaser and Key Visual Revealed

The end is near for one of the most beloved anime series of the past decade.

A two-part movie for the Haikyu!! anime series was announced on Friday along with a teaser trailer and key visual. The movies will be receiving a kick-off even in August 2023. Studio Production I.G. will be returning to animate both parts of the movie but no further information on the staff, cast, or release date has been revealed at this time. The world-renowned series that has become the face of sports anime is sadly coming to an end. But how two parts of one movie will be able to adapt the remaining 110 chapters (5 arcs) that span over the final 14 volumes is something fans are questioning.

(Warning: the teaser trailer does contain manga spoilers not yet seen by anime-only fans of the series. I DO NOT recommend watching unless you have read the manga.)

Haikyu!! Anime Series

The upcoming two-part film titled Haikyu!! Final will complete the anime series that first began airing in 2014. The anime is a direct adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate and has become Production I.G.´s highest-rated anime on both MyAnimeList and Anilist. Beating out hit titles from the studio such as Psycho-Pass, Moriarty The Patriot, Kuruko´s Basketball, and even the iconic Ghost in the Shell, Haikyu!! has become a modern marvel in its own right.

Polygon, IGN, and Crunchyroll all named Haikyu!! one of the best anime of the 2010s. Haikyu!! also ranked 2nd behind My Hero Academia for Tumblr´s 2020 Year in Review category for Top Anime & Manga Shows. Even Kim Yeon-kyoung of the South Korean National Women´s Volleyball team praised the anime in a video posted to YouTube back in 2020 that you can watch below:

Haikyu!! Final will become the fifth and final movie of the anime series. All four seasons (85 episodes) of Haikyu!!, including the five OVAs, are available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Haikyu!! Manga

The series also announced on Saturday, along with the movie, that the manga has officially reached 55 million copies in circulation. The new circulation numbers that were released officially mark Haikyu!! in the top 40 most popular manga of all time, surpassing other legendary manga such as Devilman by Go Nagai, City Hunter by Tsukasa Hojo, and Inuyasha by Rumiko Takahashi.

The manga was first published in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012 and was serialized for the next 8 years and ran for a total of 45 volumes. Before Haikyu!! came along, Furudate wrote a one-shot called King Kid in 2018 then his first serialized manga titled Philosophy School, Yotsuya Sensei’s Ghost Stories (also published in Weekly Shonen Jump) two years later. After that, the rest was history.

Furudate originally created Haikyu!! as two one-shot stories back in 2011 before the original award-winning manga of the same name became a weekly published series. Haikyu!! ended up going on to win the ¨Best Shonen¨category at the 61st Shogakukan Manga Awards. The series also ranked as the 4th best-selling manga in Japan in 2020 with over 7.2 million copies sold, falling short of Demon Slayer, Kingdom, and One Piece. and beating out the ever-so-popular title Jujutsu Kaisen.

US-Based publisher VIZ Media picked up the license to the series and has distributed all of the copies both in print and digitally.

