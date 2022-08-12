Nintendo Switch Won’t Go Through Price Increase Says Company President

When it comes to Nintendo, they’re usually known for doing (mostly) good things for its consumer base, and they also know how to make sure that they keep a good thing rolling…sometimes even to a point where it’s just a bit too much. But, with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has hit a high that they didn’t have since the Wii (yes, that was only two generations ago, but it still counts!!!). The system has incredible sales going on, and not just that, they have an awesome lineup of title that are not only out to buy right now, but you can expect many more coming down the pipeline both this year and next.

But, much like with the other console publishers, they’re going through some rough times in terms of the actual making of consoles. Because if you recall recent sales numbers, the Nintendo Switch is at over 111 million, but in the quarter-by-quarter analysis, they were down in sales by over a million due to the semiconductor shortage that is affecting the industry. It’s bad, obviously.

In an interview though, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa talked about the shortage and how it wasn’t going to change things for Nintendo as a whole. They’re still going to sell the three versions of the Switch from the regular version, the Lite, and the OLED, and they’re going to make sure it’s still at a price point that everyone can get:

“We’ll work out the best strategy as we go along. We’re doing our best to procure high-quality products at an appropriate price with an eye toward the next few years.”

He enforced that a price raise was not in the cards, not just because it’s more about “demand outweighing supply” but that the software for the Switch is also something that helps make them profits. Indeed, the console market may be slowly down in terms of what can be made, but the software market is still going strong, to the point where many Nintendo Switch titles have been selling millions of units.

Plus, Nintendo knows that with key franchises still yet to release this year, the surge of software sales will no doubt makeup some of what is being lost in the console sales market.

Going forward though, it will be interesting to see just how all three major console makers are going to try and adapt to the semiconductor shortage. Especially Microsoft and Sony, who launched their newest consoles before everything hit the fan, and thus their sales are hindered by this as well. It’s impossible to know when this shortage is going to stop, so as such, it’ll be something to pay attention to going forward no matter what side you’re on.

