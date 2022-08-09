Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Drops This Week, See Time List

Get Spider-Man Remastered As Soon As It Drops.

Marvel’s newest game in the Spider-Man universe is about to drop this week! Spider-Man Remastered‘s PC version, which you will be available to buy on Steam and Epic Games will be available on August 12 for most regions while others will get the game on August 13. The PC port includes the base game, but also Marvel’s Spider-Man DLC, The City Ever Sleeps.

Here is a list of the regional times that this game will be dropping so you can purchase your copy and play as soon as possible:

LA: August 12, 8 AM PT

New York: August 12, 11 AM ET

London: August 12, 4 PM BST

Berin: August 12, 5 PM CEST

Dubai: August 12, 7 PM GST

Tokyo: August 13, 12 AM JST

Sydney: August 13, 1 AM AEST

Auckland: August 13, 3 AM NZST

Here is a tweet that Insomniac Games posted with the detailed release times.

#SpiderManPC launches this week! Check our global map to see when the game is available in your territory! 🌎



Steam: https://t.co/Uuy4K6BwvX

Epic Games Store: https://t.co/WG57Xxf4dP pic.twitter.com/QKrvOOZVeD — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 9, 2022

This game can be purchased on Steam and Epic Games after launch time, and as for your PC, you don’t need anything extreme when it comes to graphic cards to run this game. Recommended specs include a GTX 1060 or something equivalent, and an Intel Core i5. This game can still run on some decent ray-tracing levels without an Intel Core i5, you can use an i5. The only requirement is your graphic card is an RTX 3070 or better.

The price of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remasteredcis $60 and if you preorder on either of the two storefronts, Steam or Epic Games store, you will receive:

Iron Spider Suit

Velocity Suit

Spider-Punk Suit

Spider-Drone Gadget

5 skill points

More About The Game

In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spiderman collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. Web swing through vibrant neighborhoods and defeat villains with epic takedowns. At the same time, Peter’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career. Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, three-story chapters with additional missions and challenges.

In this game, you will meet a Spider-Man you’ve never met or even seen before.

Discover the complete web-slinging story with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. This unmissable bundle includes a voucher code for Marvel’s Spider-man Remastered – the complete award-winning game, including all three DLC chapters in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for the PS5 console.

Take a look. at PlayStation’s PC Features Trailer of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

More Techy Information

Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA. Ray-traced reflections and improved shadows

See the city come to life with improved shadows and stunning ray-traced reflection options with a variety of quality modes to choose from.

Customization Feel what it’s like playing as Spider-Man through immersive haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects using a PlayStation DualSense™ controller on a wired USB connection. Enjoy full mouse and keyboard support with various customizable control options.

