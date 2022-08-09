My Hero Academia Season 6 Gets Synopsis

My Hero Academia is by and large one of the most popular anime series of the last decade, and one that has helped elevate the genre into the mainstream. More and more people are giving anime a chance. The “Final Arc” is currently underway in the manga series, so as such, fans are excited to see what’s coming with My Hero Academia Season 6. This is going to be one of the biggest seasons yet, and that’s not an exaggeration in the slightest.

To recap a bit of Season 5, Class 1-A had to do a training exercise with Class 1-B that accidentally unlocked some of Deku’s other “One for All” abilities. Then, we had the Endeavor Arc, where 1-A had another attempt at work studies with Pro-Heroes. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki each went to join the No.1 hero in Endeavor and things got a bit tense as they both tried to match what the No.1 hero did, while also learning more about the troubled Todoroki family as a result.

All the while, the No.2 hero Hawks was on a mission to break into the League of Villains and prove that he could be trusted. It was there that he learned that things were much worse than the Pro-Heroes realized. Shigaraki had not only grown his own powers, but he had been able to tame Gigantomachia and took over another group of villains to form the Paranormal Liberation Front. This massive group was built for one purpose: to end the reign of heroes. That’s where My Hero Academia Season 6 comes in, because the war is here, and it’s not going to end without casualties.

The first synopsis for the sixth season has dropped, and while it does highlight much of what Season 5 was, it also notes that Shigaraki “desires a new power for himself to destroy everything.”

Indeed, that was a prevailing thread throughout the fifth season, as Shigaraki, through the machinations of All For One and his scientist ally, went and upped his Quirk exponentially, even surprising Re-Destro at points by revealing that some Quirks can evolve. That makes him the perfect–and most terrifying–leader that the Paranormal Liberation Front can have.

As the trailer notes, it’s time for Pro-Heroes big and small to team up with the next generation of heroes in order to try and stop this once and for all.

Whether they’ll be able to do that is another story entirely.

Source: ComicBook.com