No New Nintendo Switch Hardware Coming This Fiscal Year?

Nikkei: there will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Not immediately clear whether that part of the article is from Nikkei's own reporting or what Nintendo President, who Nikkei interviewed for the story, said. https://t.co/HJVqk9Kbef — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) August 4, 2022

Rumors are a natural part of our world, it’s just something that we humans do and we can’t seem to stop it for whatever reason. But one of the more annoying things about these rumors is that they sometimes continue to grow and persist despite no indication that there has been any meaningful movement on the story itself. A great example has to do with Nintendo and their current platform in the Switch. Because a rumor that has been going on for YEARS is that an “upgraded system” called the Nintendo Switch Pro was coming out…and yet it never has.

And now, a new report (see Tweet above) is saying that there are no new Nintendo Switch hardware systems (in terms of upgrades) coming out in this current fiscal year. Meaning before the end of next March. Thus, no Pro system coming out. While some may be disappointed in this, others are likely just going to be annoyed that people are still thinking the Pro will come out despite multiple denials from Nintendo stating that the Pro wasn’t something they were interested in making.

There is another avenue to this that needs to be addressed as well. And that’s the current semiconductor shortage which is leading to lesser sales across the entire video game console market because the publishers don’t have the parts to make all the systems they want. Until that’s fixed, it’s honestly unreasonable for Nintendo to try and make a Switch Pro version due to how they wouldn’t be able to make as many as they would likely want for a “big launch”. And for an upgrade like this, they would want to roll out the red carpet as much as possible.

So until Nintendo definitively says that they are making a Switch Pro, it’s fair to guess that they aren’t.

Source: Twitter