Knights of The Old Republic Remake Put On Pause?

Well…this isn’t what people wanted to hear today… If you were to make a list of the most important video games of all time, Star Wars Knights of The Old Republic would easily be up there on that list. It was an RPG that took Star Wars to places it hadn’t been before, and was a fun and fleshed out title where player options mattered and you got to be the kind of Jedi, or Sith, you wanted to be. So when it was announced last year that a full-on remake was being done? Fans were excited.

But now, everything is murky, because there were rumors that there were problems going on with the title. And now, a report from Bloomberg is saying that Knights of The Old Republic is on “pause” due to a recent incident between Aspyr Media, Sony, and Lucasfilm. According to the report, a demo from the team was being presented to Sony and Lucasfilm, and after the demo was presented design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor were fired!

That’s not the only thing that’s shocking though, the team at Aspyr were apparently very happy with how the demo was quality-wise, and so with these firings, and the statements that the game is on “pause” as Sony/Lucasfilm reevaluate things, they’re not sure what happened.

The truth might be within the report, as it states that Aspyr has already been working on this game for three years, and has spent a “disproportionate amount” of time and money for where they are right now. So if they were to finish it (and recall that the original game was quite large in scale and scope) it would cost far more than it could ever make back.

This is definitely a blow to fans who wanted this remake, so we’ll just have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

Source: Bloomberg