BioWare Is Looking For New Hires

BioWare offers to build your career on opening positions that sit on the three mighty games Dragon Age, Star Wars: The Old Republic and Mass Effect. With certain development goals as they pursue the needs of art, gaming design and software development. The company took to Twitter to make the new job posting.

The art department is set to be bolstered the strongest and the software development team. So if you know of anyone who is proficient in either of these fields, then send them the advert!

Build your career at BioWare with open positions on the Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Star Wars: The Old Republic teams!https://t.co/JkIhpQpAm5 pic.twitter.com/b0tDu58kg5 — BioWare (@bioware) July 22, 2022

for fans of Star Wars: The Old Republic – this is quite interesting news. This means that there will be new upcoming content for a game that is already 10 years old. In previous news Charles Boyd a writer that loyally served BioWare for announced that he would be leaving BioWare – so it would make sense that BioWare would look for new hires.

Star Wars old Republic is set to receive a new update due to arrive in August. This will add new daily missions on specific planets, a new eight-player Operation, and “key revelations about Darth Malgus and the Sith lord whose relics he has been chasing”.

Are you still playing Star Wars: Old Republic? Let us know in the comments down below.