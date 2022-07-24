She-Hulk Directors Note The “Balance” Of The Series

One of the things that many people are seeing in the Disney+ Marvel series this year is a focus on the new characters getting their due. We saw the debut of Moon Knight as well as Ms. Marvel, and next month, Jennifer Walters will become the She-Hulk…Attorney at Law. Not unlike in the comics, the show will focus on Jennifer trying to be both a superhero and a lawyer and the 9-episode series will do its best to balance that.

This comes not only from the recent trailer at SDCC, but from the directors of the show. Director Kat Coiro for example said that “juggling” things was a key part of the series:

“It’s about juggling a normal life while having these superhero powers that you didn’t ask for,” Coiro says. “And the whole series is really a journey about her accepting that this happened, it’s not going to change and she better make the most of it.”

Coiro continued describing how Jen comes into her own throughout the series. “It’s really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self,” she says. “Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it’s really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures… It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…”

Indeed, as the new trailer shows, Bruce is trying to train Jen to be a better Hulk…except they’re very different in how they’ve come into the powers, and how the powers affect them, thus making the training much different.

We’ve seen a lot of teases as to what will happen in the show, and we’ll see more when She-Hulk arrives on Disney August 17th.

Source: ComicBook.com