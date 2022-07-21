Dragon Ball: The Breakers Showcases Frieza and Closed Beta Dates

The latest trailer for the “asymmetrical action game” Dragon Ball: The Breakers showcases Frieza as a playable “Raider” and also announced upcoming Closed Beta dates.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a fresh take on the Dragon Ball franchise, instead of being a strict fighting game, it’s one Raider vs. seven survivors. The goal of the survivors is to ultimately escape, seemingly through the Time Capsule introduced in the Cell Saga.

The survivors are represented by the weaker characters in the franchise, Bulma, Oolong, and even Tien make an appearance with unique abilities to evade death. There also appears to be an option for a customizable character.

You can check out the latest trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers here.

Caught out by an unexpected temporal phenomenon, seven ordinary citizens find themselves stranded in a Temporal Seam; they share their imprisonment with a Raider, a menacing enemy from another timeline with overwhelming power. Their only hope for survival is to break out of the Temporal Seam with the Super Time Machine but the Raider is on their backs and getting stronger minute-by-minute. In a race against time, the cunning of the Survivors clashes with the power of the Raider. Key Features Customise Your Game! Whether you are a Raider or a Survivor choose your progression path and unlock perks, skins, etc. to fine tune your own personal look and strategy to escape as a Survivor or hunt as a Raider. Enjoy The First Of Three Iconic Raiders – Cell, Buu or Frieza from the Dragon Ball franchise! As a Raider, you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out survivors. Master each of the Raider’s powers to track and catch your victims, and evolve to get even more powerful! Trapped In A Temporal Seam! As a Survivor, escape from a large map composed of several areas, but be careful! The Raider is always on the lookout and may destroy areas limiting any chance of escape. Escape As A Team… Or On Your Own! Cooperate with others while there is still time but the Raider or other Survivors’ decisions may force you to go it alone. How will you play? Enjoy Unique Power Ups And Items! Vehicles, weapons, grappling hooks, etc.. Make the most of each against the Raider and strive for survival! Steam

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is available for pre-order now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.