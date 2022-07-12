Pokémon Trading Card Game Reality Show In Development

A casting call is now open for an “unscripted series” based on the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The Twitter account for Serebii.net, the “massive” Pokémon website, tweeted an open casting call from the Pokémon Company International for fans of the Pokémon TCG.

“The Pokémon Company International is currently searching for energetic, personable candidates of all ages and their families for an exciting new opportunity. Whether you are trying to learn the Pokémon Trading Card Game to connect with your loved ones, hone your TCG skills to get to the next level, or are already a competitive player, we would like to hear how a Pokémon TGC expert can help you,” reads the casting call. The casting call is open to the greater Los Angeles and surrounding area.

“From dedicated competitors in the Play! Pokémon program and casual players battling after school with friends and family to collectors or general enthusiasts, we’re looking forward to spotlighting the stories of our diverse TCG fans,” said Barry Sams, vice president of The Pokémon TCG.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is a collectible card game that was first released in 1996 and has since become a global hit. As of March 2022, TCG has sold over 43.2 billion cards worldwide.

While details on the upcoming show are scarce, the little that is known seems to point to a reality show format that pairs amateur fans of varying experience levels with pro players, perhaps working towards some sort of end goal such as a tournament or other competition. However, fans will simply have to wait until The Pokémon Company International releases more information.

To apply for the show, visit PokemonTCG.CastingCrane.com.

Source