Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Producer Reveals Why Its Only On PS5

When Final Fantasy VII Remake FINALLY came out, fans found out quite quickly that it was everything that was promised, and then some. To the extent that they were already hungry for the next title so that they could see where the new yet familiar story would go next. The answer about that next title came out not too long ago with the reveal of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is set to come out in winter of next year (we hope). But, while many are indeed excited about this, there is a cost to it.

Mainly, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is currently set to be released solely on the PS5, which obviously will limit how many people can play it (especially since PS5’s aren’t the easiest thing to get right now, especially with the global chip shortages that are hitting all three big publishers). However, Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed in an interview why the game was only on the PS5, and it actually makes sense at present:

“It’s exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed,” Kitase said. “Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.”

So in the end, it really just boils down to capability, and one can’t deny that the PS5 is an interesting machine. However, it should be noted that Remake was a PS4 exclusive for a very long time, and then got onto PC via Steam. In fact, they recently released the complete version + Intergrade’s story so that more people could play it.

In short, we may yet see Rebirth on another system…in due time.

Source: Gamer