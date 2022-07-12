How to Prevent Your Nintendo Switch from Overheating

Summer is kicking strong in the Northern Hemisphere, causing most people and their consoles to melt in the heat. If your PC condemns you to live in a hot room, you can head outside with your Nintendo Switch to enjoy some fresh air. But even Nintendo’s handheld console can overheat when the temperature rise, risking damaging its components. To avoid that, Nintendo shared some tips and tricks to prevent your Nintendo Switch from overheating this summer.

First of all, some good news: if your console gets hot, it doesn’t mean it’s broken. Nintendo states that if your Switch gets hot while charging or during use, it’s perfectly normal. Especially during summer, when temperatures are through the roof. Nintendo recommends keeping your Switch where the temperature ranges between 5°C to 35°C (41°F to 95°F).

The Nintendo Switch has three vents to ensure air flows correctly inside the device. When your console is overheating, make sure your fingers aren’t blocking these vents. They are located on the top of the console, near the game card slot, and on the back below all the logos.

If your Nintendo Switch is still overheating after all that, you should probably turn it down for a bit until it cools down.