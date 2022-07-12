The Last Of Us Part 1 PS5 Remake Hits Gold Status

Despite rumours swirling about The Last Of Us Part 1 a long time ago, it was only during June’s Summer Game Fest Kick Off that Naughty Dog and PlayStation officially confirmed the game’s existence. Now, only a month later, we’ve learned that the game has gone gold ahead of its impending September 2, 2022 release date.

Today, in a tweet from Naughty Dog’s official Twitter Account, the developer tweeted the great news.

“Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners, @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs!”

Despite the fantastic news, The Last Of Us Part 1‘s PS5 remake has been embroiled in constant controversy. From the rumours around the game’s existence following a report in 2021, the necessity of such a remake following that announcement, and post-launch the game has been discussed often for its $70 USD price point, and more recently, developers on the title have been fending off accusations of the title being a “cash grab” from fans and critics.

All of this controversy also comes off the back of fellow first-party PlayStation exclusive, God Of War: Ragnarok received its long-anticipated release date, which was preceded by horrific behaviour from fans online. Meanwhile, third-party PS5 exclusive Forspoken was recently revealed by Square-Enix to be delayed from its October 11, 2022 release date, which itself was a product of a delay from March. The new Forspoken release date was confirmed to be January 24, 2023. So there’s been quite a lot of activity pertaining to PS5 exclusives.

All the while the The Last Of Us HBO television adaptation of the game has recently concluded filming ahead of a launch presumably within the next 12 months. It’s a bisy time for The Last Of Us, and many of PlayStation’s other gigantic IP. Naughty Dog have also confirmed players will get to see more soon.

