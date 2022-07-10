Final Fantasy VII Remake Might Already Have A Third Name Ready

When Final Fantasy VII Remake was first announced (you know, a LONG time ago?), many fans were excited because they absolutely wanted to see one of the best RPGs (with some of the most classic characters ever) finally get its due on modern consoles and with updated graphics and systems. While it did take its sweet time to get there, the game was very much all that the fans could’ve wanted, and more. It enhanced the story in certain ways, played up the areas that were a bit “loose” before, and delved deeper into the mythology of Final Fantasy as a whole.

And then, recently they announced that part 2 of Final Fantasy VII Remake would be known as “Rebirth” and focus on another key section of the legendary video game. So, that begs the question…does Part 3 already have a name? According to Tetsuya Nomura (the lead man on the game), that’s pretty much a certainty:

“From the beginning, there was no plan to use such a title format,” Nomura said of the Final Fantasy VII Part 2 name that fans had used as shorthand in recent years. “I had decided from the beginning to give it a name that would change the ‘Remake’ part. […] I would like to unify the hashtags and abbreviations of the works [in] the remake project to FFVIIR, so I think that the third game will also have ‘R.'”

Hopefully he knows that Revengeance is taken (dang you, Kojima!!!), but we’re sure he can figure out another “R” word to use. Either way though, things are clearly headed in a certain direction, and all that fans are hoping for no doubt is that Part 2 and Part 3 will not just come out…but they’ll come out in a good amount of time.

Source: Dengeki Online