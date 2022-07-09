The DioField Chronicle Launches This Fall

It's not The War of Lions, but looks good!

The latest tactical RPG from Square Enix The DioField Chronicle will release on September 22 worldwide. The release date was announced at the end of the latest trailer which showcases in-game footage and gameplay.

Originally announced earlier this year, The DioField Chronicle tells the story of the mercenary company Blue Fox who makes a living in a land suffering from war. These mercenaries will leave a lasting mark on the island of DioField, but history will decide if their legacy was worthwhile.

The era of myths gives way to an era of great turmoil… The world of men is mired by an age of war which rages for year on end. A band of elite mercenaries calling themselves Blue Fox arise amidst the flames and the chaos, their fates and valiant deeds to be sung of in ages yet to come. But when all is said and done, will the name “Blue Fox” come to signify hope or darkest tragedy? Key Features – A new Strategy RPG, brought to you by Square EnixAn all-new Strategy RPG that chronicles an epic tale of war and honour. Featuring a unique and beautiful world that blends fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences, and a deep yet innovative real-time battle system. – Deep, strategic, real-time tactical battles

The battles in this game are defined by real-time assessment of battlefield conditions and issuing decisive orders that take advantage of your troops strengths and weaknesses to gain advantage over your foe. Make clever use of a variety of skills, classes and equipment to complete your mission. – Realistic “diorama” style battle scenes

Richly detailed depictions of the environments of the island of DioField combined with unique “diorama” style visuals as you command your forces like a general. Steam

Players can get their hands on The DioField Chronicle when it releases on September 22 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

