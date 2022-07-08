Stray Gets Steam Deck Verified And Tops Wishlist Chart

Cat-based adventure game Stray has been verified for the Steam Deck, it’s been revealed today. The upcoming feline frolic, which is set to release on June 19th, looks set to run without issue on Steam’s handheld console. Publisher Annapurna Interactive confirmed the verification in a recent reveal over on Twitter.

In addition, it looks as though the idea of prowling the world as a stray cat really does appeal to the masses. Stray has now knocked the post-apocalyptic zombie shooter The Day Before off the top of the Steam wishlist chart. That’s no mean feat, as The Day Before has held onto the number one most wishlisted game for quite some time.

Stray has certainly captured the hearts of many in the gaming community, who are clearly relishing the opportunity to hop into the paws of the game’s protagonist, a stray cat. In case you’ve somehow missed it, check out the gameplay trailer below for what’s sure to be one of the surprise hit games of the summer.

In Stray, players will be able to explore a run-down but futuristic city on their quest to solve the mysteries surrounding them and make their escape. There’ll be plenty of environmental hazards and delights to interact with, and the game looks like it’ll bring a new, animalistic perspective to adventuring.

During the course of the adventure, our feline protagonist will make friends with a small flying drone who will aid with the grand escape plan. It all sounds pretty exciting and seems to have the community incredibly hyped to become a cat. Thankfully, there’s not too much longer to wait until this transformation can be realised.

If the idea of cat-based exploration in Stray doesn’t appeal to the adventurer in you then frankly, nothing will. In addition to its release on the Steam Deck and on Steam for PC, the game will be available to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

