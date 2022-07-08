Starfield is perhaps the most-anticipated upcoming game for 2023. Roots for the ambitious game can be traced back at Bethesda all the way to the 90s. After years of trying, Starfield is the Sci-Fi idea that the studio finally got off the ground, based on a NASA punk theme of futuristic technology that’s rooted in the US space program. The space RPG is the first new single-player title to be released by Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015. Naturally, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have high hopes for this completely new IP that, until recently, was shrouded in secrecy. With the full unveiling of the game at this year’s Summer Games Fest, intrigue for Starfield has gone through the roof. The game was arguably the biggest hit of this summer’s showcases and has left fans with plenty of questions. Questions like, will Starfield be released on Steam?

Will Starfield be released on Steam?

Yes! Starfield is developed by Bethesda, which is now owned by Microsoft, and Microsoft has been releasing its PC games on Steam for the last couple of years. Prior to that, Microsoft titles could typically only be played on PC via the Windows Store. However, the company has now embraced the popular platform entirely.

Of course, PC gamers will also be able to play Starfield through the Windows Store or Xbox app. Something that those who subscribe to PC Game Pass will definitely want to do since Starfield will be included in the subscription.

For all of the latest information on Starfield in the run-up to its 2023 release, be sure to check right here.