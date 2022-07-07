Release Date for Coromon on Switch Announced

Coromon was set for release in March 2022, but the date was pushed back. The official release date has been announced alongside a new trailer.

Previously, Coromon was set for release in March 2022 but was later pushed back to an unknown date. Today, it was announced that it will now be released on July 21, 2022.

The JRPG is a cute take on monster taming with several features that allow for hours of excellent gameplay. The game consists of puzzles, turn-based battles, and a vast world to be explored. Players will explore the adorable pixelated world, searching for interesting creatures to collect while fighting off a mysterious threat.

There are over 100 creatures for players to collect, which look extremely cute, by the way. Every action in the game requires stamina, so gamers will need to master the art of the battle system to ensure success. The game even offers an online feature, so players can challenge their friends to see who is the best. The game also consists of six different biomes for players to explore: a haunted swamp, a storm-filled island, a desert, a frigid and icy mountaintop, a raging volcano, and a whirlpool just offshore.

The game seems to go pretty in-depth with the customization of the gameplay. Players can choose to relax within a more easy-going biome, or they can use the ages built-in randomizer to give themselves a real challenge. Customization doesn’t have to be gameplay focused either, as the game also features character customization, where players can change their hair, outfits, and more!

The developers are excited about the game, stating, “We’re honored to be able to provide Coromon to you, a game we’ve poured our heart into. Coromon is our tribute to the classics of this RPG sub-genre. While staying loyal to the core gameplay, we wanted to add new features but also keep the iconic retro look, with a modernized pixel art style.” Those who have played the game on Steam seemed to thoroughly enjoy the gameplay, making Switch players all the more excited about this release date announcement.

The new trailer was showcased alongside the release date, further showing off the features of the game that players will soon enjoy.

