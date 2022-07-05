Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Official, Coming 2023

Remember Lollipop Chainsaw? It was one of the PS3/Xbox 360’s quirkiest, yet coolest action titles, and a decade on from its release, and it’s officially getting a remake. Yoshimi Yasuda once was thee CEO of Kadokawa Games, which published Grasshopper Manufacture titles like Lollipop Chainsaw, but when he left the company in May 2022, he went off to form a new studio, Dragami Games, and now we know what the first project is, a remake of Lollipop Chainsaw.

Sharing the news to Twitter Yasuda says:

Unfortunately, various factors resulted in things making it so that fans can no longer easily play Lollipop Chainsaw, and it has been some time since players have not been able to access the game on current consoles. We, the original development staff on Lollipop Chainsaw, think of the game as very precious to us, and did not want to leave it in limbo, where players who want to play it cannot. As such, we purchased the Lollipop Chainsaw intellectual property from Kadokawa Games, and decided to develop a remake. We have already contacted Warner Bros [who published the game outside Asia] about development, and are being supported by them in this endeavour.

While many elements of the original game will stay the same, some others may need tweaking, from the licensed tracks, an even the visual style which Yasuda claims will now be more of a “realistic approach”

The statement can be read in full on Twitter

Lollipop Chainsaw‘s remake will launch in 2023, but there has been no confirmation regarding the involvement of the original release’s creator, Suda51. Yasuda highlighted the difficulty for players to access the game in 2022, the Xbox 360 version is not a part of the backwards compatible line-up, while the PS3 version remains stuck there due to the PS3’s own backwards compatibility woes; the game never came to PC.

Source