CD Projekt RED Celebrates 20th Anniversary

CD Projekt RED officially turns 20 years old as of today. The Polish studio that brought the gaming world iconic titles in The Witcher series of games was first created on July 1st, 2002. To celebrate 20 years in the industry, CD Projekt RED is taking the time to mark the occasion in a unique way.

A special new 20th anniversary website has been set up by CD Projekt RED to celebrate 20 years of the studio’s work. The website is designed to focus on the studio’s highly engaged and passionate community, who it has enjoyed a strong relationship with over the past two decades. On the website itself, community members are being asked to share their own memories of CD PROJEKT RED and its games via photographs, screenshots, artwork and any other media.

The studio is taking this opportunity to reflect on its critical and commercial successes over the past two decades. It became a prominent name in the global games industry thanks to The Witcher series of games, and more specifically with the success of 2015’s critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which has sold over 65 million copies. Cyberpunk 2077, the studio’s most recent IP, has undoubtedly had its share of ups and downs since it launched, however, it has now become a franchise recognised across the world and is due to get its first expansion in 2023. Additionally, the next chapter of The Witcher games is currently in development, and it’s clear that CD Projekt RED is going from strength to strength with its portfolio.

Head of Studio Adam Badowski was keen to reflect on CDPR’s journey over the past 20 years.

When we started CD PROJEKT RED, we didn’t know what you can and can’t do in the video game industry. We were rebels from the get-go, and we had to learn everything ourselves. That gave us the freedom to develop our games our way, and that distinct and personal approach has formed the core of our DNA — which you can see has shaped our games. These last twenty years have been exciting and fruitful for us, unpredictably so, and we are extremely proud of our achievements and the fact that we can constantly count on the support of our community. That in particular is something we all cherish here, and it is with this positivity and optimism we head into our twenty-first year and beyond. Adam Badowski, Head of Studio, CD Projekt RED

The celebration website will also play host to a number of regular streams over the next few months. Fans are invited to join in with these events from July 6th, where they’ll also have the chance to win prizes and take part in challenges. You can check out the website here now that it’s live.

Source – PR