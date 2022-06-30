XIII Remake Gets A Remake – Developer Apologises

2003’s XIII was the recipient of average to mixed reviews when it first launched on PC, PS2, Xbox, and Nintendo Gamecube, but it earned itself a cult following who longed for more, a sequel, a remake, anything. On November 10, 2020, a remake of the game was released for the then-current generation of consoles, the PS4, Xbox One, and again, PC. Developed by PlayMagic Ltd, the response to the launch of the remake, from fans and critics alike was horrific. The game was largely slammed for having enormous numbers of bugs while there were changes to the game’s iconic cel-shaded art style which fans loathed; critically, it was one of the worst received games of the year. Today, finally the apology, and a way out.

A week after the initial launch a release from publisher Microids apologised for the issues plaguing the game, and promised that they’d be fixed. Today, again via press release, Microids have outlined their plans to fix the game, and it starts by remaking it… again. Microids said it has hired a different studio (Tower Five) to fix XIII so that players can “enjoy the game as intended.” Supposedly Tower Five have been working on a major title update for over a year to rectify the original’s launch woes.

Microids stated: “The development studio reworked the entire game from the art direction to the AI and added numerous technical improvements… the studio has also worked on the multiplayer content as well as the Nintendo Switch port of the game. This update, the multiplayer content, and the Switch version will simultaneously be released on September 13th. On that date, owners of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions will receive a free update and enjoy the game as intended.”

The road ahead for XIII is still long but it seems Microids are committed to fixing the problems that plagued the 2020 launch. It seems that the problems will now be behind them on September 13.

Source