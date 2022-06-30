Johnny Depp Won’t Be Returning As Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp is one of the most prolific actors of his generation. In 2003, Depp takes on the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, an ever-drunk pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. As his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is over, rumors begin to spread around Depp’s return as Jack Sparrow. However, these rumors are “made up” according to the actor’s representatives.

Captain Jack Sparrow is an iconic movie character. Since 2003 and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Johnny Depp has been playing this eccentric pirate cruising the Seven Seas. The first movie was a commercial success that started an entire series.

The Pirates of the Caribbean series include a total of five movies. The last one to this date, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out in 2017. A sixth movie was reportedly planned, but the controversies that rose against the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stopped its development.

Will Johnny Depp ever return as Jack Sparrow for a sixth movie?

The future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise remains unknown. In May 2020, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that he almost finished the first screenplay for the sixth film. Kaya Scodelario, who plays Carina Smyth in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, confirmed that she signed for a sixth movie.

However, even if this sixth movie seems to exist on paper, Johnny Depp stated he didn’t want to continue working with Disney. During his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor said he would turn down any offer from Disney to return as Jack Sparrow in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. His statement mentioned refusing an offer of “$300 million and a million alpacas.” The latest rumor about Depp inking a deal for $301 million is an obvious nod to this statement. Depp’s representatives confirmed that this rumor was “made up.” Whether Johnny Depp will ever return as Captain Jack Sparrow remains unknown, even if the chances are low.

