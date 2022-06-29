Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Arrives This July

It was only earlier in 2022, when Japanese Manga publisher Shueisha announced that it had created a sub-division dedicated to video games. Today, at the recently completed Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase we learned about their first title, and it’s coming surprisingly soon. Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions was one of the original games that Shueisha announced early in the year and today at the Nintendo Direct we learned that it was to be arriving on Nintendo Switch July 28, 2022.

The publisher also posted an overview for fans new and old,



“Welcome to the Jump+ Dimensions!

Damien’s life is flipped upside-down when his family moves him to Japan. A shy boy, he copes with his newfound loneliness with the power of his infinite imagination and creates an imaginary hero named “Captain Velvet Meteor”! In his imaginary world, Damien sets off on an adventure with his favorite Jump+ heroes and fights to adjust to his new home and find himself.

Experience Damien’s struggles living in Japan for the first time as he interacts with his family in his Grandmother’s home. Then dive into the Jump+ Dimensions, the world of Damien’s imagination, where he takes part in strategic battles that include puzzle and stealth elements. Use signature attacks of your Jump+ companions through Power and Assist Combos to unleash massive damage on hoards of enemies. Or get strategic with abilities that inflict status effects or knock enemies aside to help control the battlefield.

Become Captain Velvet Meteor and help Damien conquer his fears in a tactical adventure enjoyable for players of all ages and skill levels!”

The game certainly has a fairly unique sense of style, harnessing the elements that have made the franchise popular in its other formats. You can get your hands on Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions on Nintendo Switch from July 28.

