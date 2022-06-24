Skull & Bones Reportedly Set For July Re-Reveal

According to a new report, it seems as though Ubisoft is gearing up to make some announcements about the long-awaited pirate-themed adventure game Skull & Bones. In the report by Tom Henderson at Try Hard Guides, it is claimed that the publisher plans to “re-reveal” Skull & Bones at some point during the first week of July.

According to “sources” mentioned by Henderson, Ubisoft will also give a long-awaited confirmation on a release date for the game, which has been in development for almost 10 years at this point, first beginning in 2013 as a multiplayer expansion for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. After evolving into a game in its own right, Skull & Bones was first officially announced by Ubisoft back in 2017 during E3. Ever since though, the game has dealt with a number of difficulties in terms of delays and other issues.

The game was also rebooted internally in 2020, with reports suggesting that the game’s direction had taken a significantly different turn from its original plan. Basically, it’s all been a bit hit and miss for this pirate-style adventure, so far. However, news back in March revealed that the game was finally at a stage to bring on QA testers for its first testing phase, which took place in April this year.

To add to this, earlier this month the game was officially rated in Brazil for PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. Hopefully this means that the game is somewhere ready to launch, which would tie in with the claims made in today’s report.

Either way, it seems as though things are finally moving in the right direction for Ubisoft’s multiplayer pirate game. In addition, if the sources referred to in Henderson’s report are to be believed, we could see some official gameplay and an official release date in the next few weeks. We’ll just have to wait and see how this pans out during the week of July 4.

