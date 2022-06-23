Doctor Strange Illuminati Scene Almost Had One More Member?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available now to watch on Disney+, and many people will get to watch the movie that very much had people talking for quite a while…for better or for worse. Because while the film made nearly a billion dollars at the box office (leagues more than its original film back in 2016), it did come at the cost of some people calling out various storylines and decisions. One of the key ones being the treatment of The Illuminati.

In a key scene on another Earth, Doctor Strange is brought before a version of The Illuminati comprised of Mister Fantastic, Captain Marvel (Maria Rambeau), Professor X, Baron Mordo, Captain Carter, and Black Bolt. This was a big moment for fans as the Illuminati are a major group from the comics, and seeing this unique version of them was really fun.

But in a revealing statement posted on Twitter, writer Michael Walrdon noted that one other member was going to be there…and have a twisted death:

“Originally in the first draft [of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness] the Wasp… was in the Illuminati,” he said. “And the Wasp shrunk down and flew at [the Scarlet Witch] and Wanda clapped her hands and smushed the Wasp.”

…yeah…that would very much match what happened to all the other members of The Illuminati save for Baron Mordo (who was stuck in a pit thanks to Strange). All of the other members were killed. What’s more, fans were miffed at how they went from being the “most powerful heroes of their world” to “wiped out in seconds” and with laughable ease (most of the time…).

Having The Wasp meet a similar fate likely would’ve inspired even more anger given how in their tiny forms, Ant-Man and The Wasp are much more durable, and can hit with the force of a bullet.

You can make your own opinions on things as you watch, or rewatch, the movie.

Source: Twitter