Hollow Knight was a breakout indie darling when it was released. The 2D Metroidvania genre has seen no shortage of games over the last generation, but Hollow Knight stood out from the crowd with a level of quality that few could match. Its clean and creative art style, somber music, readable yet complex combat, and masterful world design all contributed to this.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was initially meant to be an expansion for the original game, but the scope ballooned into a full sequel that fans can’t wait to get their hands on. Only one burning question remains. When can players get their hands on it?

When is Hollow Knight: Silksong releasing?

The mere idea of seeing a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong has been made into a meme by the community, but new hope has arrived thanks to a new gameplay trailer shown off at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

While the new trailer did not provide a release date, much to the agony of fans, Xbox Corporate Vice President Sarah Bond appeared on stage a few minutes later and proclaimed that every game shown during the presentation will be released within the next 12 months. This is the most information we’ve been given about a release window so far, and Xbox even doubled down on this on Twitter. If all goes well, we should be playing Hollow Knight: Silksong on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S within the next 12 months. It will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.