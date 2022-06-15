Rockstar Site Goes Dark, Internet Predicts GTA 6 Reveal

Reflecting how hungry the Grand Theft Auto community is for some actual news on GTA 6, the Rockstar Games website went completely dark for a few hours earlier today. Given that this happened once before, seemingly right before the reveal of Grand Theft Auto V, a large portion of the internet went into collective meltdown at the prospect of an announcement about GTA 6.

While it’s not yet known if this was a deliberate move to hype up the crowd ahead of an actual announcement or reveal of GTA 6, there’s also the possibility that there may have just been some technical issues going on behind the scenes. Having said that, the GTA 5 website was also affected in a similar fashion, which didn’t do much to quell the speculation.

The Rockstar Games website has gone blank. Only a black screen appears https://t.co/BE2alrT2FL Is a new game announcement coming?! #GrandTheftAuto #RockstarGames #GTA5 #GTA6 — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) June 15, 2022

Naturally, Rockstar hasn’t addressed this in any major capacity, and the website is now back up and running with its usual content on the front page. If anything, this just shows how keen players are to hear some further news on GTA 6, which is currently still in active development. However, we haven’t really heard much from Rockstar officially since a community update shared back in February, which mainly just confirmed that the game was currently in the works with development “well underway.”

In March we had some potential insider information from prominent Rockstar source Chris Klippel, who claimed that the development of GTA 6 was being boosted, after “an important step had been reached”. In addition, certain industry analysts have claimed that the highly-anticipated game could be ready to launch in 2023, although again, there’s been no official confirmation either way.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether this dark mode moment actually transpires into a tangible announcement or not.

Source