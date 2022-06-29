Directors of Ms. Marvel Talks About All The Easter Eggs

The first ever Ms. Marvel episode just premiered on Disney+ earlier last week and many people are buzzing about it. This show is already so unique in its own, being able to follow the storyline of a girl who’s obsessed with the Avengers which is something we haven’t seen before besides the comics. It has also even referenced many things from past movies like the events of Endgame where there’s a poster up on a brick wall in remembrance of Black Widow – Nat, and Iron Man – Tony. Let’s just say, the show hasn’t held itself back at all from referencing dozen of past characters and settings from the MCU.

Adil El Abri and Bilall Fallah are the producers on the show and have directed the pilot and episode six, which will be the final episode for the opening season of this show. Both producers have worked together since film school, collaborating on things like the 2020 Bad Boys which was a sequel for Bad Boys For Life and the Belgian crimes thinners Black and Gangsta. They are also in post-production on the DC Extended Universe movie Batgirl. Abri and Fallah have stated that Ms Marvel is where they’ve enjoyed themselves most in their career.

Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old trying to understand the big world and learn to use her powers for good. She is the first Muslim girl superhero in the MCU, living in New Jersey. She spends a lot of her time daydreaming about superheroes, but she is particularly obsessed with Captain Marvel. During a cosplay contest she discovers her powers at AvengerCon.

“It was the most fun set we’ve ever had,” El Arbi tells Poylgon. “We were there taking pictures, playing with all the toys, and the producer had to grab us and focus us on the directing, because we were just having so much fun. It was an Easter egg paradise.”

Could you imagine that? Being surrounded by so many Marvel Easter eggs? It would be an amazing experience. It is understandable why they were so distracted.

“So much detail you can see – you should go shot by shot. Everywhere, something’s going on,” Fallah says.

“It’s a real homage to the fans,” El Arbi goes on to say. “I think fandom is the most important aspect of these movies and shows, and without them, you don’t have successful Marvel movies or superheroes. And I hope that the fans will appreciate what we tried to do to acknowledge them, and acknowledge their love for these works. So that was just a big pleasure, a big homage to them.”

Fallah also goes on to say that “they’re all fans, everybody was a fan, so everybody had ideas.”

Be sure to check out Ms. Marvel on Disney+ and see what Easter eggs you could find yourself!

