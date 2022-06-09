Humankind Is Coming To Consoles

As the Summer Game Fest is kicking strong with its world premiere and updates about our favorite game, a popular PC 4X game will make its first steps on console later this year. Humankind will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles on November 4, 2022.

Humankind is a turn-based strategy 4X where players have to lead their civilization through six major eras of human civilization. Unlike games from the Civilization series, players don’t control a single civilization throughout the game. Instead, players select one of ten civilizations types within each of the eras, building a different template at every playthrough.

So far, Humankind was a PC exclusive. This will no longer be the case by the end of the year, as the game is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles in November. The console ports of Humankind are being developed by Aspyr, who also ported Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on various platforms.

“As big fans of Humankind, we’re ecstatic to partner with Sega and Amplitude to bring this amazing game to new audiences,” said Michael Blair, Senior Director of Business Development. “With our history in this space, we know that we’ll be able to deliver a deep strategy experience that really shines on consoles.”

Humankind will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on November 4, 2022.

