Black Adam Gets First Official Poster

There are a lot of people pumped about the upcoming Black Adam movie. But arguably, no one is more excited than its star in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Because today especially on his Twitter, he’s been going on and on about various things. In a previous tweet, he revealed that the film had officially wrapped its reshoots and thus is done. But then, in another tweet, he promised a “surprise” to fans before the trailer’s release tomorrow. And now, we know what it is, as the first official poster for the movie has dropped.

As you can see, it’s a very simple poster, but that’s honestly all that it needed to be. After all, it perfectly showcases Johnson as Black Adam, and gives the poster the perfect phrase in order to spell out the point of the movie. He’s not a hero, he’s a guy who gets things done and won’t let anyone get in his way.

No doubt the trailer tomorrow will be full of epic shots and teases of the overall story. But fans are likely going to be eager to just see the movie in full, especially if this film leads to more in the future.

And that might just happen. Because if the movie does well enough, the next movie that could happen might not be a straight-on sequel, but a crossover with Shazam, who ironically is getting his own sequel just two months after The Rock’s movie debut. Given that these two characters are heavily linked in the comics and other medium, it would be foolish not to have them crossover in a movie to showcase who is the better “champion of the wizard”.

But given everything that’s going on with Warner Bros Discovery, we’ll need to wait and see how this will all play out.

Source: Twitter