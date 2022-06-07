Capcom Showcase Set For June 13

Capcom has confirmed that its next showcase event will air Monday, June 13. This Capcom Showcase will be about 35 minutes long and will focus on giving updates for previously announced titles.

According to a Reddit post, on June 2, Twitch accidentally leaked the news of the upcoming Capcom Showcase, but the information received little attention until Capcom itself confirmed the date this morning on the Capcom USA blog.

While the blog post does not mention any specific games, the most recent Sony State of Play featured content for Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Resident Evil Village VR. The event is shaping up to be similar to Capcom’s show during E3 2021, which mainly showcased content for existing titles, including Resident Evil Village DLC, Resident Evil Re:Verse, Monster Hunter Rise, and Monster Hunter Stories 2.

While this is great news for Street Fighter and Resident Evil fans, it’s less great for anyone who was hoping to see a revival of some of Capcom’s many iconic but neglected IP. Breath of Fire, Dino Crisis, and Okami are just a few of Capcom’s fan-favorite properties that haven’t seen a new entry or collection in quite some time.

The Capcom Showcase caps off a week of Summer Game Fest events. Things kick off on June 9 with Summer Game Fest, Day of Devs, and Devolver Digital’s Marketing Countdown to Marketing. Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming and the Tribeca Games Spotlight are next up on June 10. The Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase and the PC Gaming Show are on June 12. Aside from Summer Game Fest, June will also see events for Sonic Central, Black Voices in Gaming, and the IGN Expo.

The Capcom Showcase will air on June 13 at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET.

