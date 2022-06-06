High Isle Goes Live On PC For The Elder Scrolls Online

The latest expansion adventure for The Elder Scrolls Online goes live today on PC and Mac. High Isle, the game’s newest Chapter, will see players visiting the native islands of the Bretons, as well as introducing a host of new content in the form of activities, events and even a new in-game deck-building card game in the form of Tales of Tribute.

While the islands of the Systres Archipelago won’t be accessible to players on consoles until June 21st, those on PC or Mac will be able to explore the new zones and dive into the chapter’s new storyline from 1 pm EDT this afternoon. Patch notes for the update, which is approximately 4.64GB in size are available now over on the game’s website. Players who aren’t upgrading to the High Isle expansion will still be able to benefit from the game’s free base-game update 34, which introduces Mundus Stones into the game’s Armory System, along with implementing the upscaling technology of FidelityFX Super Resolution.

The year-long High Isle and Legacy Of The Bretons event will also see the introduction of Tales of Tribute, a special deck-building game players can jump into as part of High Isle, which some may see as comparable to Gwent in The Witcher 3, for example. PC players who are heading into the High Isle expansion today might want to check out this tutorial video on Tales od Tribute in order to get a headstart on the new in-game action.

The game’s new chapter will also introduce two new player companions as well as an exciting 12-player trial in the form of Dreadsail Reef, which will allow players to live out their best pirate lives as they navigate a fight with the Dreadsail pirates and their fearsome leader.

High Isle launches today on PC/Mac for The Elder Scrolls Online and will be available for players on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on June 21st.

