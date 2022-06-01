My Time At Sandrock 2022 Roadmap Revealed

Game developers Pathea Games has officially revealed the 2022 roadmap for life sim RPG, My Time at Sandrock. As stated by the game’s creators, “Developing our beloved simulation RPG has always been a road mixed with challenges and achievements, but thankfully we have all our great Builders’ support and honest feedback to encourage us and help pave the way forward.”

My Time at Sandrock only launched on May 26, 2022. It offers players the chance to travel to the desert community of Sandrock and take on the role of Builder. Gamers must gather resources, construct machines, and run a workshop. It looks to be an incredibly fun indie RPG. Perspective players can play it on PC via Steam.

Developers have called the roadmap “rough” and its details “tentative,” but it’s exciting nonetheless. Check it out below!

My Time at Sandrock Single-Player Roadmap

Early Aug. version update:

Add to the main story

Add two new main story dungeons, which can be re-entered after completion

Adjust the mining dungeons and add hidden rooms and easter eggs

Add some side quests in town

Add some NPC dialogues

Add more behavioral reactions from townsfolk to players

Add more behavior of NPC visiting and reacting to antiquities/relics

Unlock more romanceable characters, such as Catori, Justice, etc.

Add some side quests for Fang

Add some side quests for Heidi

Add some side quests for Amirah

Add some side quests for Arvio

Add some side quests for Ernest

Add birthday and party system

Add mount training system and stables

Add some items to the Construction Junction catalog

Add new weapons: a new firearm, and a throwable bomb

Add some face and hairstyle customization options

Adjust the knowledge system, including functions and stats, as well as offering new skills

Adjust the random rules of combat dungeons

Adjust the collection system

Optimize the AI of some townsfolk

Mid-Oct version update

Add to the main story

Add story dungeon(s)

Add one mining dungeon

Add some romance quests

Add to the pool of dating mini-games

Add face lifting function

Add pet system

Add the fish farming system

Add rain and snow weather system

Add presets to house customization system

Increase the museum’s area and enlarge the size of the exhibition

Add some festivals and events

Xmas version update

Add to main story

Add some NPC romance quests

Add to the pool of dating mini-games

Add to marriage system

Add a greenhouse system in the player’s workshop

Add some festivals events

Add some monsters

Add system that lets players change the appearance of equipment

Adjust and update some game achievements

Add factory system

