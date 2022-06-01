My Time At Sandrock 2022 Roadmap Revealed

Game developers Pathea Games has officially revealed the 2022 roadmap for life sim RPG, My Time at Sandrock. As stated by the game’s creators, “Developing our beloved simulation RPG has always been a road mixed with challenges and achievements, but thankfully we have all our great Builders’ support and honest feedback to encourage us and help pave the way forward.”
My Time at Sandrock only launched on May 26, 2022. It offers players the chance to travel to the desert community of Sandrock and take on the role of Builder. Gamers must gather resources, construct machines, and run a workshop. It looks to be an incredibly fun indie RPG. Perspective players can play it on PC via Steam.
Developers have called the roadmap “rough” and its details “tentative,” but it’s exciting nonetheless. Check it out below!
My Time at Sandrock Single-Player Roadmap
Early Aug. version update:
- Add to the main story
- Add two new main story dungeons, which can be re-entered after completion
- Adjust the mining dungeons and add hidden rooms and easter eggs
- Add some side quests in town
- Add some NPC dialogues
- Add more behavioral reactions from townsfolk to players
- Add more behavior of NPC visiting and reacting to antiquities/relics
- Unlock more romanceable characters, such as Catori, Justice, etc.
- Add some side quests for Fang
- Add some side quests for Heidi
- Add some side quests for Amirah
- Add some side quests for Arvio
- Add some side quests for Ernest
- Add birthday and party system
- Add mount training system and stables
- Add some items to the Construction Junction catalog
- Add new weapons: a new firearm, and a throwable bomb
- Add some face and hairstyle customization options
- Adjust the knowledge system, including functions and stats, as well as offering new skills
- Adjust the random rules of combat dungeons
- Adjust the collection system
- Optimize the AI of some townsfolk
Mid-Oct version update
- Add to the main story
- Add story dungeon(s)
- Add one mining dungeon
- Add some romance quests
- Add to the pool of dating mini-games
- Add face lifting function
- Add pet system
- Add the fish farming system
- Add rain and snow weather system
- Add presets to house customization system
- Increase the museum’s area and enlarge the size of the exhibition
- Add some festivals and events
Xmas version update
- Add to main story
- Add some NPC romance quests
- Add to the pool of dating mini-games
- Add to marriage system
- Add a greenhouse system in the player’s workshop
- Add some festivals events
- Add some monsters
- Add system that lets players change the appearance of equipment
- Adjust and update some game achievements
- Add factory system