Fruit Basket – Prelude – Official Trailer Released, Watch Here

Crunchy Roll has released the brand new official trailer for their upcoming anime movie – Fruit Baskets -prelude-. The movie is planning to release later this month in theaters with both a dub and sub version.

Fans of the Fruit Basket series will definitely want to check this film out as it will surely give more detail to the beloved story. Plus, fans of anime know that a movie version of a series always comes with some awesome animation work, and judging from the trailer we can already see how beautiful Fruit Basket -prelude- is going to be.

Check out the official dub trailer for Fruit Basket -prelude- down below:

Fruits Basket -prelude- is coming to theaters soon, as it marks the official conclusion of Tohru Honda’s story. The special event film will be distributed by Crunchyroll, with select movie theaters in the United States and Canada airing the movie in both subtitle and dub formats on June 25, 28, and 29. The film will also release in the United Kingdom, with the dubbed version only, on July 20.

In related anime news, Bandai Namco has been working hard on their upcoming fighting game which is centered around a very popular anime — Jojo Bizarre Adventure. Titled Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, players will jump into their favorite Jojo characters and fight in the iconic style of the anime. Recently the developer released two new gameplay trailers for the game, showcasing both Dio and Jonathan Joestar in action. Check out the new gameplay trailers here!

Fruit Baskets – Prelude is set to hit theaters on June 25, 28, and 29. The film will also release in the United Kingdom, with the dubbed version only, on July 20. Are you excited about the upcoming release of the movie? Planning on going to the theaters to check it out? Let us know in the comments below!

Source