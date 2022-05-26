What Will Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gameplay Be Like?

Want to feel old? The first Beyond Good and Evil was released almost twenty years ago. Considered one of the greatest video games ever made, fans of the Ubisoft title weren’t expecting to wait twenty years for a sequel. Game fans are well aware that Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development hell for years, with Bloomberg announcing in February that the title was still in pre-production after over five years of development.

Just this week, Ubisoft’s Barcelona division posted a job opening seeking a senior gameplay animator to work on Beyond Good and Evil 2. The listing also states that the game represents one of Ubisoft’s most ambitious projects to date. Now, that’s some good news.

With the sequel back on people’s minds, many are wondering if they can expect similar gameplay to the first game.

Will Beyond Good and Evil 2’s Gameplay be Similar to the First Title?

It looks like the gameplay in Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be a tad different from the first title. Featuring a much larger open world, the game will have more traditional role-playing elements compared to Beyond Good and Evil. Players will be able to design their own characters and will start “at the very bottom of the social system.” According to former game director Michel Ancel, the prequel will have a narrative element that includes fixed story events. Players will visit planets that each have distinct societies, and by completing tasks, they will gain new technologies or other useful items to improve their spacecraft.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 will have single-player and coop support. While playing the single-player mode, players can still participate in a shared universe, with certain events affecting all players at the same time. In past reports, it has been said that the game will require an internet connection to play, even when only engaging in single-player content.

While all of this information has, over time, been revealed by those working on the title, no gameplay footage has been shown. It’s unclear whether the new game will include the same puzzle-solving mechanics as the first title.