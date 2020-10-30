Beyond Good and Evil 2 Is Still In Development

There has been a cult following ever since Beyond Good And Evil released and we know that a new installment in the franchise is in the works over at Ubisoft. It may not be the installment fans had been hoping for as instead of a sequel that takes place after the events of Beyond Good And Evil, this upcoming installment is actually a prequel. Announced back in E3 2017, Beyond Good And Evil 2 is an action-adventure game set in an open world environment. Not too many details about the game have been released yet but we do know that the title will put players into the role of a lowly pirate who is working to become a legendary pirate known across the galaxy.

This is a game that’s been teasing fans for over a decade at this point. Fans of the original installment have been eager to jump back into the universe even if it’s not set directly after the events of the first title. While the game prequel has been announced and progress seemingly going well, there was a surprising bit of news that came out last month. If you recall, the creator behind Beyond Good And Evil along with the heading Beyond Good and Evil 2, Michael Ancel, had decided to retire from the video game industry and focus on a new career.

Fans may have felt gutted that this could put Beyond Good And Evil 2 into limbo. However, since that news came out, the Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot brought up the development process for the game during a quarterly earnings call. According to Yves Guillemot, the game is progressing well. It’s apparently going to be a resurgence when the title does release as there’s a Netflix adaptation film heading out into production as well.

Unfortunately, there’s been no other information to really tell fans just how long it will be before we’re able to get our hands on this upcoming installment. At the very least, we know the game has not been cancelled or going through any major changes since Michael Ancel has left the video game industry.

