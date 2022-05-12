The Division 2 Update 15: Patch Notes out Now

Ubisoft's The Division 2 brings out Update 15 with a new progression system, new weapons and a new gamemode.

Ubisoft has released a new update for The Division 2. Update 15 introduces new content, a new game mode, a brand new progression system, new targets to eliminate, and a number of balance tweaks to the game. The latest update also marks the beginning of Season 9.

Expertise is the new progression system allowing agents to improve the maximum performance of their selected weapons, gear sets skill variants, and more.

The latest game mode is called Countdown. Pitting two groups of 4 SHD agents against each other to prevent a lockdown. In a race against the clock, agents must work together to secure the site and stabilize the power plant.

Players can also expect new exotic weapons such as the Bluescreen, a weapon that marks an enemy and builds up stack damage, and “Catharsis” an exotic mask that increases your damage based on the number of hits that you receive.

The update also brings about new targets for you to eliminate:

Major Castilla

Lieutenant Chang

Sergeant Daniels

Major Xander

As usual, Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games will automatically download the update as soon as you launch the client. Head on over here to check out the full patch notes.

Ubisoft will also be bringing out a new free-to-play game, titled The Division: Heartland. So far there is no set release date, but it could be sooner than expected.

The Division 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia.

