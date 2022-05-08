Dark Souls: Archthrones Are Working On A Demo For Their Upcoming Mod

Dark Souls: Archthrones have announced via a recent Tweet that they are working on a demo for fans to get a glimpse of their upcoming mod, Archthrones.

Archthrones is an ”extensive overhaul mod of Dark Souls 3 and an alternate story set before the events of he vanilla game.” The creators go on to detail that they are working on ”huge map changes, progression, bosses and much more.”

The overhaul mod has been in development for 2 years but the developers state there is “still much more for us to do” and because of this, there is not ETA on the release of the mod. There is also no release date for the upcoming demo, but fans are excited at the prospect.

We're working on a demo!



Since a lot of people are very excited about the mod, we've decided to give you a glimpse of what we're working on.



There's no ETA yet, but things are progressing well!#Archthrones #DarkSouls3 pic.twitter.com/CGx7kTuzWF — Dark Souls: Archthrones (@Archthrones) May 6, 2022

In a thread of Tweets, the makers described what players could expect from the mod:

An alternate story unfolds across five unique worlds, each accessed via the Nexus of Embers. Encounters with bosses and allies await in this hostile, but beautifully reimaged version of Lothric and other Dark Souls locales.

There is also a video for you to sink your teeth into on their Patreon page, that gives you a glimpse of what to expect, which is shown below:

The makers of the upcoming mod have already made clear that the mod will be ”100% free to play” however, you ”will need DS3 + all DLCs in order to have it work.”

Many fans have commented on the post in excitement and asking questions with one asking ”I played cinders, is this a much bigger project than that? I’m excited!” with a simple reply stating ”much bigger.”

Archthrones looks to be a huge mod that players of the Dark Souls series absolutely should look into.

Source