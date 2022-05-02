Ghostwire: Tokyo Update Adds Children’s Day, Bug Fixes

No matter your opinion on Ghostwire: Tokyo, most agree that the game’s flashy fighting style is one of the most unique to hit the gamesphere in years. While some have complained that the combat gets a little stale after a while, the Tango Gameworks title has been praised by critics for its visual style and atmosphere. The dev team isn’t finished just yet, and a new update is adding some seasonal goodness, as well as plenty of bug fixes and general improvements.

Japan is currently celebrating Golden Week, a period of four holidays in which the majority of the country gets time off to enjoy spring. One of the holidays celebrated during this period is Children’s Day, held on May 5. Kids celebrate by wearing paper samurai helmets and hanging koi streamers, so Tango is adding some of these decorations to Ghostwire: Tokyo for a limited time.

See the full patch notes for Ghostwire: Tokyo Update 1.003 below:

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS

Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.

Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-canceling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)

Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.

CHILDREN’S DAY

Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo: – Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers – “They Grow Up So Fast” Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet – Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emoteCHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu

(PC) – Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)

Fast travel is now available earlier in the game

Added support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5

BUG FIXES

All Platforms

Improved overall performance

Overhauled starting values for player camera options

Adjusted gamepad analog stick dead zone, and added options to adjust deadzone

Fixed collision issues in some environments

Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed

Fixed text for some menu items in French and German

Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0

PS5 Fixes

Fixed low performance while in Quality Mode

Numerous fixes to main missions, side missions, and world events where performing certain actions could prevent progression

Adjusted detection for analog stick dead zone on PS4/PS5 controllers

Fixed a bug that occurred when moving while crouching

Fixed bug when spotted by a “Forsaken” Visitor

Adjusted visual aspects of some complete outfits

Fixed progression issue when speaking to dogs

Fixed visual bug when speaking to dogs

Some hint text for relics adjusted

Fixed tab-switching behavior on the menu screen

Fixed issue in which the database on the menu screen would not be updated

Fixed age restriction settings for Sweden

PC Fixes

Improved mouse/keyboard input when weaving

Added “Movie Display Mode” option

If you are experiencing sound desync issues in cutscenes, setting “Movie Display Mode” to “Performance” will correct the issue

Fixed progression issue with certain cutscenes

Added a warning display when using too much VRAM

Fixed issue with windowed mode on the title screen

Fixed 5K resolution issue on the title screen

Fixed issue when selecting difficulty

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo allows players to use various psychic and paranormal abilities to defeat ghosts and spirits across Tokyo. The combat has been described as “karate meets magic” as many of the moves are influenced by Kuji-Kiri hand gestures. Fans of Japanese aesthetics and action-adventure games should give it a try!

Ghostwire: Tokyo launched for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25, 2022. The title is a PS5 console exclusive for one year, and while it hasn’t been announced for the Xbox in 2023 quite yet, Microsoft buying ZeniMax might be a good sign for those hoping to play it on the Series X/S.

In March, Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami noted that the studio would be moving away from horror games in the future, opting instead for smaller, non-terrifying experiences.

Source