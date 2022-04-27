Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Now Highest-Grossing Video Game Movie In US

#SonicMovie2 has officially passed the domestic box office total of the first #Sonic film, officially making the sequel the highest domestic grossing movie based on a video game of all time. AND THIS LITTLE BLUE GUY IS STILL GOING!!! AHHHH!!!! pic.twitter.com/H3YOr3DIeb — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) April 26, 2022

It’s honestly a bit of a funny thing that Sonic The Hedgehog has done so well in terms of its live-action movies. Not the least of which was because of its “first reveal” which got the fans so angry and threatening a revolt that they had to delay the movie for months so that they could fix it. But, the fix worked, the 3D model was better and the movie was praised. Thus, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was made, and many were hoping it would do as good as the first. And it did that, and more.

Because as of right now, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has topped the gross of its predecessor, AND has become the highest-grossing video game movie in the US. Now, if you’re wondering whether it’ll get the world record…more than likely not. Not because the movie isn’t good enough, but rather, the Warcraft movie (that did terrible domestically) had a worldwide gross of $439 million (thanks mostly to overseas watching). What’s more, the COVID situation hasn’t improved enough overseas to potentially allow that to happen (not every movie coming out will do Batman or Spider-Man No Way Home numbers after all).

That being said, the fact that the movie has done great, AND we’re already confirmed for a Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (along with a Knuckles spinoff on Paramount+), showcases how well-received the franchise in live-action has become.

Sure, it’s still not for everyone (and many critics noted that in their reviews of both movies), but the fact that they’re steadily doing that well and keep pushing it forward? Is enough to have hope.

If they can make Sonic The Hedgehog 3 even grander and higher-grossing, then one could argue that Sonic’s movies are the most respected and best video game movie franchise of all time. A goal worth racing toward.

Source: Twitter