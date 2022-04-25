New Elden Ring Mod Hopes To Create Seamless Co-Op

Those modders are always up to something, and Elden Ring (you might have heard of it) has been one to feel the full power of the modders. However, there is a new Elden Ring mod that hopes to make the multiplayer mode much more seamless.

If you are a follower of FromSoftware and their games, you will know that cooperative gameplay has been a mainstay since the days of Demon’s Souls where you could summon much-needed help if you wanted to, and you really did want to with that game. But in Elden Ring, if either player dies, they must restart again, and if a boss is defeated, the summoned player will still end up being booted, which isn’t great, is it?

But all your prayers might just have been answered because YouTuber LukeYui has been working on a new Elden Ring mod that stops players from getting booted out – an absolute lifesaver if we’ve ever seen one. LukeYui has been posting videos on his YouTube channel that shows the progress of the mod so far, with the first video showing two players squaring up against the Tree Sentinel that appears at the start of the game.

As you can see in the video, the second player can be summoned without the use of a summon sign or Furlcalling Finger Remedy as usual, but both players can die at separate times in the fight before respawning back into the game to carry on slaying your enemies.

The second video released by LukeYui shows more features like voting on where to fast travel, synchronized waypoints on the map, and a mode that lets you spectate your friend upon your death, so you can happily watch as they join you in the afterlife.

Now, you all know that Elden Ring is a single-player game, but through the use of special summons that you can conjure, it offers players some welcomed help when you come stuck in a particularly tricky part, and there are plenty of them. So, this mod means you can play in a more consistent co-op experience without needing to re-summon. Elden Ring is such a unique gaming experience on your own that the chance of exploring and battling with a friend could just take it to the next level, which would make this mod perfect for you.

