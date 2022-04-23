Ubisoft Is Releasing A Team Battle Arena Game

Ubisoft has announced a brand new team battle arena game which is said to allow players to truly ”own the experience.” The game is working under the codename ”Project Q” and will be releasing on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The game was announced on the company’s Twitter page, stating that the title is in the early stages of development and is not in any way a Battle Royale game. Instead Project Q will feature a variety of PvP modes with ”one single goal in mind: FUN!”

Ubisoft have also stated that they have no plans to add NFTs to the game. Take a look at the Tweet below:

So, we heard you heard… 🤷



‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

It’s said that the game has two game modes; Showdown and Battle Zone. Though, it is unclear what those entail it’s rumoured that Showdown is a mode consisting of four teams of two and Battle Zone is the game’s battle arena mode where they will need to reach 100 points to win, with two teams of four players. Players earn points by taking control of a particular section of the map.

Players will apparently be able to choose their own hero, along with choosing their weapons, abilities and skills. The game’s weapons are incredibly unique; instead of assault rifles and shotguns you will have things like a deck of cards or paint guns. It sounds like a ton of fun.

Project Q (it’s likely this name will change) is said to take a lot of influence and inspiration from Overwatch.

You can currently sign up for the next set of play tests by choosing your preferred platform here.

Source – Twitter