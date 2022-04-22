Ubisoft Working On ‘Project Q’ PVP Battle Arena Game

According to recent reports, Ubisoft is currently developing a new battle royale title. The game, known only as ‘Project Q’, is in development at Ubisoft Bordeaux and has apparently been confirmed by eight different sources, according to a report by Exputer.

The report reveals that the new Project Q game is currently being playtested by Ubisoft and has been described by the developer as being an “innovative and modern PvP battle arena game” in recent emails sent out to playtesters. What exactly this looks like is as yet unknown, although the report does shed some light on the new battle arena game’s weapons and gameplay modes.

It appears that the new Project Q game will have two game modes for players to fight it out in. The game’s version of battle royale is to be called Showdown and will see just four two-player teams going up against each other to come out on top. The second game mode is Battle Zone, which is Project Q’s answer to a battle arena. In this mode, players will work in two teams of four players and will need to fight to be the first to rack up 100 points in order to win.

The types of weapons detailed in Project Q also sound pretty unusual, as they deviate somewhat from your standard battle royale arsenal of guns and melee weapons. Instead, players will have access to unique tools like fireworks, sticks, hammers, paint guns and a deck of cards, all of which are viable choices for inflicting damage. Heroes are also said to be customisable in terms of unique abilities and skills, which makes this new game sound very interesting indeed.

Project Q was first spotted by Eurogamer as part of the NVidia GeForce Now leak back in September last year. With this news now confirming its development, it’ll be interesting to see how Project Q finally turns out whenever it’s ready for release post-playtesting.

