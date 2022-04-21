AEW Video Game Reportedly Titled “Fight Forever”

According to fans in attendance at #AEWRampage/Rampage in Pittsburgh, the AEW video game was referred to as "Fight Forever" and the fans were asked to provide various chants for it. — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) April 21, 2022

AEW started out as the ultimate underdog. They were a company that were doing their best to bring the best professional wrestling to a world that was told that “sports entertainment” was the only way to go (aka the WWE way). But they showed the world in quite stunning fashion just what a true professional wrestling company (in the West at least) can do and how it can wow everyone. And now, All Elite Wrestling is expanding in all the ways that matter, including by doing a video game.

They announced this game some time ago, and made it clear that they were going for a truly fun gameplay experience like the wrestling games of old. The ones that gamers truly loved to play even if the visuals weren’t the best. One of the heads of the project, legendary wrestler Kenny Omega, noted that they’re not going to be able to compete on a “visual level” but that they’ll make sure the game looks as best they can and plays as smoothly as they can.

But while the game is under lock and key “until it’s ready”, a key detail was seemingly revealed at the latest AEW tapings in Pittsburgh. Mainly, they came out to the packed crowd and asked them to help record some chants for the game itself.

The title they gave? “Fight Forever”.

For those that don’t know, the chants you get from a wrestling crowd very much determines how “invested” they are in the matches they’re watching. “Fight Forever” is the highest praise they can give, and it’s not given often. Because this is when fans are so enamored and in awe of a match that they don’t want it to end. AEW has gotten quite a few of those changes over their history, so it’s only fair that they use this phrase in appreciation of the fans, and in showing how far they’ve come as a company that they can make this video game.

