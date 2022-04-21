Guardians of the Galaxy and Eternals Crossover Confirmed

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the biggest enclosed roller coaster in the world...

A new roller coaster will be welcomed at Disney Parks, bringing together the worlds of Guardians of the Galaxy and the Eternals. This is an unlikely crossover that I think many of us didn’t see coming. The release for this roller coaster is right around the corner, coming to Disney World next month.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind promises to give Marvel fans an epic standalone story as the Guardians fight the evil Celestial Eson. Seems to fit right in for our beloved Guardians. Marvel recently revealed the villain behind the new Guardians roller coaster would be Eson, a celestial being from Marvel’s Eternals storyline.

Guests will be assisting Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot as they attempt to overthrow Eson, who has his sights on Earth.

This is the first time the Eternals’ Eson, also known as The Searcher, has collided worlds with the Guardians, even though Eson once held the Power Stone which was one of the six Infinity Stones, as mentioned in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Fans can also plan to see familiar faces on the ride, such as Glenn Close as Nova Prime Irani Rael, Easter eggs from the films, and of course, a catchy soundtrack as explained from The Guardians.

Senior Imagineer Wyatt Winter at Disney told Entertainment Weekly that this new attraction is a one-off narrative that takes place on Xandar.

“The idea here is the planet of Xandar has come to Earth, or ‘Terra,’ as they call it,” he explained. “They’re here to set up the first Other-World Showcase Pavilion. “They wanted to come to Earth and reach out and talk about their people, technology, and culture. As you come in, we’re invited to start to learn about the similarities and how we’re all connected. They want to learn as much about us as teaching all of us on Earth about Xanda.”

Marvel also said Friday, “the Celestial is looking ‘to right the wrong in a big way,’ and the Guardians of the Galaxy — Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot –step in to help save the day,” Marvel didn’t say how riders will be able to help out the Guardians on their mission.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is opening at Epcot on May 27th. It will feature a reverse launch, 360-degree rotation throughout the ride, and will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world.

Source.